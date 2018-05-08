EXCLUSIVE: Manana’s former domestic worker opens up about fears, wants justice

Christine Wiro initially accused Manana of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways home on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - A domestic worker who claims she was assaulted by African National Congress MP Mduduzi Manana has told Eyewitness News she dropped a charge of common assault against him because she feared for her life and felt she couldn't afford the cost of a lengthy court battle.

Christine Wiro initially accused Manana of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways home on Sunday. She says he threatened to deport her back to Zimbabwe and offered to pay her a bribe to withdraw the case.

She claims she turned down the money as well as a new job offer Manana allegedly made in the early hours of Monday morning.

The former deputy minister denies the incident and says the Wiro’s family asked for R100,000 to drop the case.

Wiro insists Manana is lying and that she didn’t ask for a bribe.

She says she dropped the case of her own accord because she feared he would find her and harm her.

On Tuesday, an emotional Wiro, speaking to EWN at her Pretoria home, said she fears that Manana knows where she stays.

“He’s a politician. He can do whatever he wants to do with my life, so I’m very scared… I’m very scared.”

Wiro says she would be happy to see justice being done and wants the police to pursue the investigation.

“I want justice only. He’s already accused me of stealing. I just want justice.”

Wiro says she’s traumatised by the way Manana humiliated her.

ANC WOMEN'S LEAGUE SUPPORT

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has thrown its weight behind Mduduzi Manana's former domestic worker who accused him of assault and later withdrew the case.

In statement, the ANCWL said: "Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of violence and wishes to reiterate this position.

"ANCWL acknowledges that there are various reasons for victims of gender-based violence to withdraw cases but however that practice defeats the goal of eliminating gender-based violence in the country.

"We call all members of society to unite and provide support to the victims of gender-based violence."

Meanwhile, the Young Communist League in Mpumalanga is calling on the ANC to act swiftly against Manana.

The League’s Tinyiko Ntini says: “It’s very disappointing to hear this about a comrade of his status, who represents a movement which governs this country.”

In a statement released on Monday night, the former minister said these claims were unfortunate and malicious.

Manana says that in the first week of her employment, Wiro often gave access to people to come to his home but he warned her of possible risk that such conduct poses on him and his employee, as she could be raped.

The former deputy minister says that on Saturday, he told Wiro that he was expecting a guest and asked her to prepare breakfast for them.

He claims that Wiro allowed guests into his house without prior knowledge of their identity, which he says was a breach of his house rules.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)