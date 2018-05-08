I’m still mayor of Cape Town, says adamant De Lille

Patricia de Lille has come out swinging in her response, saying she’ll challenge the DA's decision to rescind her membership in court.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille is adamant that she’s still the executive mayor of Cape Town.

That’s despite the dissolution of her mayoral committee and Democratic Alliance’s (DA) decision to rescind her membership.

The DA’s Federal Executive announced on Tuesday morning that De Lille’s membership has been taken away because of comments she made on 702 and CapeTalk.

In the interview, De Lille said that she’d walk away from the DA, a statement that the leadership says is in contravention of the party’s constitution.

De Lille has come out swinging in her response, saying she’ll challenge the decision in court on Friday (11 May).

“The DA wants to take a shortcut, which would’ve been a recall clause. They were supposed to decide on the recall clause on Saturday and then give me 48-hour notice, but they decide to drop that.”

De Lille maintains she cannot be removed from office until the court has ruled on her latest motion.

But the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has already been dissolved.

CHARGES

De Lille is still facing numerous charges, from nepotism to gross mismanagement, and the DA has promised that all of these will be pursued.

The deputy chair of the Federal Executive, Natasha Mazzone, says the charges against De Lille are "complex".

“There are charges of misconduct, gross mismanagement, charges relating to the findings of Bowman Gilfillan report, the MyCiti bus tender, possible nepotism and breakdown of communication between Mayor de Lille and the DA caucus.”

Mazzone adds there are also several findings that have been made against the mayor.

“There will be actual factual findings given the Steenhuisen report, the Bowman Gilfillan findings and the Auditor General’s report that will all be made public.”

At the same time, the acting executive mayor of Cape Town Ian Nielsen is addressing the media to map out the way forward for the leadership of the metro.

WATCH: De Lille responds to DA rescinding her membership

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)