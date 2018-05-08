Guptas face fresh controversy over India temple donation
It emerged earlier this year that the Indian tax authorities were probing the controversial family's business interests as well as their numerous properties in several cities.
JOHANNESBURG - A fresh controversy surrounding the Gupta family is brewing in India and it involves a donation of a gold-plated roof for a temple in Dehradun, close to their hometown of Saharanpur.
It emerged earlier this year that the Indian tax authorities were probing the controversial family's business interests, as well as their numerous properties in several cities.
This is on top of Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit investigations underway locally, which has seen the one of the brother,s Ajay, declared a fugitive from justice.
Media in India are reporting that the temple committee in the town of Dehradun is torn between accepting or declining a significant donation from the Gupta family.
Earlier this year, the committee accepted the donation of a gold-plated roof for a sanctuary. However, now that the family is embroiled in global controversy and criminal investigations, some members are having second thoughts.
The committee chairperson is quoted as saying that while the donation was unanimously accepted, they now want to refer all the details related to the matter to the local tax authorities.
Indian tax officials have been trying to get answers from the Guptas on their financial affairs for more than a month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
