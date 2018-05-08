Gugulethu shack fire claims life of man

Top 10 moments in the political life of Patricia de Lille
The cause of the blaze is being probed by officials.
CAPE TOWN - A man died in a shack fire in Gugulethu on Monday night.
City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service’s Theo Layne says: “During the early hours of this morning the city’s services responded to Dr Moerat Street in the Gugulethu area, where we had on informal structure destroyed by a fire.”
Layne says the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.
