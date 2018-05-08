Golden couple Cruz & Bardem set to open Cannes Film Festival

The Oscar-winning actors star in the film 'Everybody Knows' which premieres at the fest tonight.

CANNES, FRANCE - Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem will help officially open this year's Cannes film festival on Tuesday evening.

The Oscar-winning actors star in the film Everybody Knows which premieres at the fest tonight.

There are 21 films in the main competition vying for the prestigious Palme d’Or. The Spanish language family drama Everybody Knows starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, opening the fest, is one of them. It comes from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who won foreign language Oscars for a separation and the salesman.

Fellow Iranian Director Jafar Panahi and Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov, who are also competing for the Palme d’Or, will be unable to attend the fest due to restrictions imposed by their countries. Some critics alleged these are politically influenced.