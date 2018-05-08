Golden couple Cruz & Bardem set to open Cannes Film Festival
The Oscar-winning actors star in the film 'Everybody Knows' which premieres at the fest tonight.
CANNES, FRANCE - Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem will help officially open this year's Cannes film festival on Tuesday evening.
The Oscar-winning actors star in the film Everybody Knows which premieres at the fest tonight.
There are 21 films in the main competition vying for the prestigious Palme d’Or. The Spanish language family drama Everybody Knows starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, opening the fest, is one of them. It comes from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who won foreign language Oscars for a separation and the salesman.
Fellow Iranian Director Jafar Panahi and Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov, who are also competing for the Palme d’Or, will be unable to attend the fest due to restrictions imposed by their countries. Some critics alleged these are politically influenced.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Somizi Mhlongo’s roast turns heat on Ntsiki Mazwai
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
Taylor Swift organises 500 pizzas for foster kids
-
Jackie Chan's daughter says she's homeless due to homophobic parents
-
[WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s friends share emotional tributes to late TV presenter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.