[FROM THE ARCHIVES] De Lille rejects outcome of no-confidence vote

Radio 702 | Patricia de Lille says she does not accept her party the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s vote of no confidence against her.

JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she does not accept the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Cape Town caucus vote of no confidence against her.

“I will answer that 'no'. The recall clause made it clear that it can’t be applied retrospectively…”

For more, listen to the audio above.