France says Iran deal not perfect but a source of peace
Florence Parly told RTL radio the deal was not perfect but had successfully suspended Iran’s nuclear military programme and the Iranians had respected the agreement.
PARIS - France’s defence minister said the Iran nuclear deal was a source of peace in an explosive region, as world powers waited to see if US President Donald Trump would pull out of the accord on Tuesday.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the deal, which eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme, unless France, Germany and Britain - which also signed the agreement - fix what he has called its flaws.
A US official said on Monday it was unclear if efforts by European allies to address Trump’s concerns over the pact would be enough to save it.
“This deal ... is a factor of peace and stabilisation in a very eruptive region,” Parly said.
