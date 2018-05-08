Expert: Mahumapelo left with no choice but to resign
North West University Professor Andre Duvenhage says the walls have been closing in on Mahumapelo and he has no way out.
JOHANNESBURG - It appears North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has been left with no options but to resign.
Mahumapelo's cryptic comments on Monday about a pending letter to the Speaker of the Provincial Legislature are largely being interpreted to mean his premiership will soon be over.
At the end of his budget vote speech on Monday morning, Mahumapelo said the Speaker of the House would receive a letter from him by Friday but did not say what it would contain.
The premier's closing paragraph during his address to members of the provincial legislature this morning can be interpreted as him giving in to calls to step down.
He committed to writing to Speaker Susan Dantjie by the end of the week.
"It is therefore in this context of creating the essence of the absence of presence (sic), that in full compliance with the Constitution of the Republic, the Speaker will receive a commitment in writing before Friday this week."
The African National Congress has asked the premier to step down and on Monday he gave the clearest indication yet that he will comply.
Duvenhage says this is the end of the road for Mahumapelo as premier.
“As far as his premiership is concerned, it is coming to an end. I cannot see him surviving in the long term.”
Mahumapelo is expected to address the media on Wednesday morning.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
