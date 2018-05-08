Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position

South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $43.1 billion in April
Business
JOHANNESBURG - Three names are in the hat to take over the running of Eskom.
It's up to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to choose a permanent CEO.
Phakamani Hadebe has been the acting chief for the past several months after a new board was announced to turnaround the utility.
The company's Khulu Phasiwe says: “The board have given him three names of potential candidates. The minister will then take those names to Cabinet and they will decide on their side. I’m not sure if it will happen this week or the next.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
