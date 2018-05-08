Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position

It's up to Public Enterprises Minister Parvin Gordhan to choose a permanent CEO.

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three names are in the hat to take over the running of Eskom.

It's up to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to choose a permanent CEO.

Phakamani Hadebe has been the acting chief for the past several months after a new board was announced to turnaround the utility.

The company's Khulu Phasiwe says: “The board have given him three names of potential candidates. The minister will then take those names to Cabinet and they will decide on their side. I’m not sure if it will happen this week or the next.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA