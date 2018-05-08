Radebe: Nuclear build programme under review

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says he hopes to present the review of the Integrated Resource Plan to Cabinet by mid-August.

CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says the country’s controversial nuclear build programme is under review.

He says no further decisions will be taken until the long-overdue review of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has been finalised.

Radebe says he hopes to present the document to Cabinet by mid-August.

The minister on Tuesday appeared before Parliament’s Energy Committee for the first time since his appointment in February.

Radebe batted away MPs' questions about the country’s nuclear power intentions, saying he doesn’t want to pre-empt the determination of the IRP.

The deadline for the review of the outdated 2010 document was changed by each of Radebe’s two predecessors, and he too has set a new date for submission to Cabinet.

For now Radebe says the focus is on complying with a High Court ruling which found government’s cooperation agreements on nuclear to have been unconstitutional.

Radebe said: "The issue of cost...I think those were determined at a time when a decision is taken whether or not to proceed."

Radebe has given a commitment to MPs that there will be more consultation on the IRP including with the public.