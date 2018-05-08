EC ANC gives Premier Masualle deadline to reshuffle his Cabinet

Repeated attempts by the provincial ANC leadership to pressure Masualle to reconfigure its provincial government has fallen on deaf ears.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says that following a "frank meeting" with the ANC's top six leaders on Monday it hopes that Premier Phumulo Masualle finally affects a shake up to his cabinet.

The provincial working committee met the top six, alongside Masualle, in a heated meeting at Luthuli House.

Repeated attempts by the provincial ANC leadership to pressure Masualle to reconfigure its provincial government by firing some MEC's loyal to him and hiring new ones loyal to his rival, fell on deaf ears.

After a series of to-and-fros between the ANC, led by Oscar Mabuyane, and the provincial government, led by Masualle, the ANC in the Eastern Cape has given the premier until the end of the week to reshuffle his provincial executive in government.

The two warring factions in that province were called together in a meeting led by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape described the meeting as "frank, open and comradely".

They now want Masualle to reshuffle his Cabinet in line with the ANC instruction.

At the same time, the status of the provincial ANC leadership hangs in the balance after a report found that the conference they were elected in last October was plagued with irregularities.

It has been recommended that they be disbanded.