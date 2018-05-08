Discrepancy over whether De Lille still holds CT mayor position

Patricia de Lille says she is still in office because there is a matter pending before the courts.

CAPE TOWN - There seems to be some discrepancy over whether Patricia de Lille still holds the position of mayor.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced she's no longer mayor after its Federal Executive rescinded her party membership.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced she’s no longer mayor after its Federal Executive rescinded her party membership.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s Courtney Sampson says it has received papers from De Lille’s lawyers to interdict the municipal manager from declaring a vacancy in the office of the mayor, but none from the City of Cape Town.

“The city manager must inform the IEC of a vacancy in the City of Cape Town, that’s the legal requirement. Until the IEC receives the documentation from the city manager, the commission will not do anything.”

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson, however, says the IEC has been informed.

“The city manager has informed the Electoral Commission about a council vacancy.”

De Lille’s aid Rodney Lentit has told EWN she’s still the mayor pending the outcome of a court hearing on Friday.

Lentit says if the DA wants to make changes in the mayoral committee, they must vote her out and then Neilson becomes the acting mayor.

‘I’LL DESIGN MY FUTURE’

The IEC says De Lille wants to interdict the City of Cape Town’s municipal manager from declaring a vacancy in the office of the mayor.

De Lille maintains she cannot be removed from office until the court has ruled on her latest motion.

“I made it clear that I’ll design my future once I’ve cleared my name. If the DA has now denied me an opportunity, through a due process within the systems of the party, that’s why we have the courts.”

Sampson says the city manager must inform it of a vacancy in council.

He adds once the commission receives that information, it will begin processes to fill the position.

“The IEC has been served with papers from De Lille's legal representatives indicating that they are seeking a court interdict, preventing the commission from filling a vacancy in the City of Cape Town until the legal processes have been concluded.”

‘I‘VE BEEN SUBJECTED TO SLANDER’

De Lille says the DA has smeared her name in public, leaving her no choice but to clear it the same way.

She announced on Tuesday afternoon that she'll be taking the party to court this Friday (11 May) after it rescinded her membership.

De Lille insists she remains Cape Town mayor pending the finalisation of her legal matter.

She says she’s been subjected to slander and won’t be going away quietly.

“I’m going to court on Friday because that’s the only place where I believe I’ll finally seek and find justice.”

De Lille says the DA has not treated her fairly.

“It was never about the termination of membership but about the mayoral position and all the untested allegations that’s alleged occurred while I was a mayor.”

