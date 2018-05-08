Popular Topics
De Lille to challenge DA in court after party membership rescinded

The party's Federal Executive announced on Tuesday morning that De Lille's membership has been taken away because of comments she made on 702 and Cape Talk.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille is going to court to challenge the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s decision to rescind her membership.

The party's Federal Executive announced on Tuesday morning that De Lille's membership has been taken away because of comments she made on 702 and Cape Talk.

In the interview, she said that she'd walk away from the DA, a statement that the leadership says is in contravention of the party's constitution.

De Lille has come out swinging in her response, accusing the DA of taking shortcuts in its haste to get rid of her and announcing she'll be going to court to challenge the decision on Friday.

At the same time, the acting executive mayor of Cape Town Ian Neilson is expected to address the media shortly to map out the way forward for the leadership of the metro.

WATCH: De Lille responds to DA rescinding her membership

Timeline

