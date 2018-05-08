De Lille to challenge DA in court after party membership rescinded

The party's Federal Executive announced on Tuesday morning that De Lille's membership has been taken away because of comments she made on 702 and Cape Talk.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille is going to court to challenge the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s decision to rescind her membership.

In the interview, she said that she'd walk away from the DA, a statement that the leadership says is in contravention of the party's constitution.

De Lille has come out swinging in her response, accusing the DA of taking shortcuts in its haste to get rid of her and announcing she'll be going to court to challenge the decision on Friday.

At the same time, the acting executive mayor of Cape Town Ian Neilson is expected to address the media shortly to map out the way forward for the leadership of the metro.

#DeLille says this morning at about 7:52 the DA’s FedEx let me know that I have lost my DA membership. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

#DeLille says her radio interview was used as a hook to invoke the Section 3.5.1.2 in the DA’s Constitution. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

#DeLille says she will be taking the DA to court this Friday CA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

#DeLille says she was not married any position - her name and integrity is more important. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

#DeLille says there is a lot of speculation out there...referring to which party she’ll join next. Says she’ll design her future once her name has been cleared. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

WATCH: De Lille responds to DA rescinding her membership