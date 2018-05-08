De Lille: Fake audit report another bid to oust me from DA

Patricia de Lille says she won't only be filing criminal charges against at least two DA members who shared the fake Auditor-General's report.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille will on Tuesday lay criminal charges against Democratic Alliance members who shared a fake audit report involving her on social media.

The post includes a picture of her and the headline Patricia De Lille Exposed, before it lists alleged breaches she made, which relate to MyCiTi bus tenders.

It's then purportedly signed by the Auditor-General of South Africa.

The Auditor-General's office has since refuted that it signed-off the document.

“I will also be launching a complaint with the federal legal commission of the Democratic Alliance.”

She believes this is just another attempt to oust her from the DA.

“This is an attempt by certain individuals in the DA that so desperately want to get me out of the party as soon as they’ve can. They’ve now turned to these dirty tactics, comprising the integrity of the office of the Auditor-General.”

The DA says the fake post has never been used as the basis for any disciplinary matter against De Lille.

The party says it wants to clarify that the post is not official content and has never been shared by its official DA platforms.

