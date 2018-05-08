DA Federal Exec to give update on De Lille’s future
Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille last week had to provide reasons to the party’s top decision-making body as to why she should not resign.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Federal Executive will on Tuesday morning update on the way forward for Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
De Lille last week had to provide reasons to the party’s top decision-making body as to why she should not resign.
Tension between her and the party are at boiling point since she was accused of a rash of allegations, among them, misconduct and bringing the organisation into disrepute.
It’s safe to say that relations between De Lille and the DA are irreparable.
Party bosses last month gave the go-ahead to the city’s DA caucus to proceed with a motion of no confidence vote against De Lille. A total of 70% of caucus members voted against her.
She has since blamed the party of making unfounded allegations against her and for deliberately dragging her name through the mud.
The embattled mayor is also taking the so-called Steenhuisen Report, which forms the basis of charges brought against her, on review in the Western Cape High Court.
She also on Monday announced her decision to take legal action against two DA members who have been sharing a fake audit document on social media.
Later this morning, DA Federal Chairperson James Selfe, joined by the Deputy Chairpersons of Federal Council, Natasha Mazzone and Thomas Walters, will provide details on how the party will deal with the veteran politician, who’s clearly not going out without a fight, going forward.
