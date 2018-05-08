Ramaphosa supports notion of state bank

Cyril Ramaphosa says the creation of a state-owned bank is a resolution of the ANC and he’s not ruled out the need to amend the Banks Act to accommodate one.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he supports the notion of a state bank.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Ramaphosa says the country could do well to establish more banks.

Asked by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu what his position is on a state-owned bank, Ramaphosa says he's all for it.

He says the creation of a state-owned bank is a resolution of the African National Congress and he’s not ruled out the need to amend the Banks Act to accommodate one.

“I support a state-owned bank because it is through it that we will be able can broaden the money pool in our country. And in fact, what we should be looking into is to create more banks in our economy.”

Ramaphosa says there’s a lot of money in the economy through savings instruments such as stokvels and a stokvel bank could even be established.

He says there’s also a need for an agribank to support emerging farmers and even township banks would do well.

#RamaphosaQandA Ramaphosa cites a women's bank in Mpumalanga that's been doing well for years, wants to see it spread its wings... banking a well-regulated sector, needs to be transformed. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

#RamaphosaQandA asked by IFP MP who land will be expropriated from without compensation - the state? Ramaphosa says he wants to address this when he gets to another question on the order paper about that. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

#RamaphosaQandA One aim with investment envoys is to convince SA companies who've gone offshore to continue investing at home. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

#RamaphosaQandA Some of these companies sit on huge reserves... We've received very encouraging, positive indications while engaging with potential investors outside SA. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

#RamaphosaQandA Investors can smell a deal, they want to come here and make money. I think we're on our way to drawing more investment in SA. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018

