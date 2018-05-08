Popular Topics
Ramaphosa supports notion of state bank

Cyril Ramaphosa says the creation of a state-owned bank is a resolution of the ANC and he’s not ruled out the need to amend the Banks Act to accommodate one.

Newly appointed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers a speech after being elected by the Members of Parliament during his swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament in Cape Town, on 15 February 2018. Picture: AFP
Newly appointed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers a speech after being elected by the Members of Parliament during his swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament in Cape Town, on 15 February 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he supports the notion of a state bank.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Ramaphosa says the country could do well to establish more banks.

Asked by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu what his position is on a state-owned bank, Ramaphosa says he's all for it.

He says the creation of a state-owned bank is a resolution of the African National Congress and he’s not ruled out the need to amend the Banks Act to accommodate one.

“I support a state-owned bank because it is through it that we will be able can broaden the money pool in our country. And in fact, what we should be looking into is to create more banks in our economy.”

Ramaphosa says there’s a lot of money in the economy through savings instruments such as stokvels and a stokvel bank could even be established.

He says there’s also a need for an agribank to support emerging farmers and even township banks would do well.

WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

