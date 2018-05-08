Congo confirms 2 Ebola cases in northwest, 10 suspected

'SA getting urbanised on back of apartheid's legacy of inequality, poverty'
The National Institute for Biological Research in the DRC confirmed the two cases and said 10 more were suspected.
KINSHASA - Congo has confirmed two cases of Ebola in the northwestern town of Bikoro, two government health official said on Tuesday, and one of them added that at least 10 more cases were suspected.
Jean Jack Muyembe, head of the National Institute for Biological Research in the Democratic Republic of Congo, confirmed the two cases and said 10 more were suspected.
