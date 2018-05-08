Commuters await outcome of talks as bus strike drags on
Bus commuters will wait with bated breath to hear if striking drivers will accept the revised offer.
CAPE TOWN - Unions involved in the bus driver strike continue discussions with members on a new offer on Tuesday.
The national industrial action has dragged on for more than 20 days.
Bosses have put on the table an offer of an 8,75% hike for the first year and 8.25% for the second year.
Strikers want 9% for the first year followed by 8,5% for the second year.
Transport union Satawu's Zanele Sabela says: “Unions will meet today just to check each other’s progress. We will communicate as soon as we know what members are saying in terms of accepting an offer.”
A task team under the auspices of the CCMA will deal with other demands relating to overnight working hours, dual-driver payment and the insourcing of workers.
