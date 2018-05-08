Commuters await outcome of talks as bus strike drags on

Bus commuters will wait with bated breath to hear if striking drivers will accept the revised offer.

CAPE TOWN - Unions involved in the bus driver strike continue discussions with members on a new offer on Tuesday.

The national industrial action has dragged on for more than 20 days.

Bus commuters will wait with bated breath to hear if striking drivers will accept the revised offer.

LISTEN: What SA can learn from striking Japanese bus drivers

Bosses have put on the table an offer of an 8,75% hike for the first year and 8.25% for the second year.

Strikers want 9% for the first year followed by 8,5% for the second year.

Transport union Satawu's Zanele Sabela says: “Unions will meet today just to check each other’s progress. We will communicate as soon as we know what members are saying in terms of accepting an offer.”

A task team under the auspices of the CCMA will deal with other demands relating to overnight working hours, dual-driver payment and the insourcing of workers.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)