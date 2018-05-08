Carling Black Label Cup postponed due to World Cup
In a statement the organisers said that the competition is in conflict with their partners Budweiser, who sponsor the World Cup in Russia during the June/July period.
JOHANNESBURG - The organizers of the annual Carling Black Label Cup match between Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have announced that this year’s match will not go ahead due to a clash with the FIFA World Cup.
The preseason tournament which started in 2011, sees Pirates as the most successful side, having won four times.
"The Carling Black Label Champion Cup will be postponed in 2018, to allow our new stable-mate in the AB InBev portfolio, Budweiser the King of Beers, to activate their global sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup, over the June and July period,"
"AB InBev intends to leverage the company’s global sponsorship of the FIFA 2018 World Cup to bring fans a unique and engaging experience of the global showpiece. Activities are planned in South Africa throughout the duration of the tournament, over June and July, the period which traditionally hosts the Carling Black Label Champion Cup.”
"Our partners, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Stadium Management South Africa are supportive of our decision and commitment to broaden our horizons, as ultimately this is for the empowerment of champion fans throughout the country.”
