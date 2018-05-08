Can De Lille find her way back in CT mayor’s office?

The Democratic Alliance has officially rescinded Patricia de Lille's party membership.

CAPE TOWN - A political analyst believes it won’t be as easy for Patricia de Lille to get back into the mayor's office.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced on Tuesday her party membership was rescinded because she publicly declared her intention to walk away from the party during a radio interview on 702 and CapeTalk.

De Lille remains adamant that she’s still the executive mayor of Cape Town.

Political analyst Erwin Schwellar said: “What they subsequently did is that they found a clause, which they could then use and apply to the facts. And the facts seem to corroborate the interpretation and they rescinded her membership. So now Ms De Lille’s out, she’ll have to claw back into office and that’s going to be difficult.”

De Lille is taking legal action and has approached the IEC to interdict the municipal manager from declaring a vacancy in the office of the mayor and is challenging the DA’s decision in court on Friday.

“The DA wants to take a shortcut, which would’ve been a recall clause. They were supposed to decide on the recall clause on Saturday and then give me a 48-hour notice, but they decided to drop that.”

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s astounded by what it calls the unfair way the DA has handled De Lille.

The trade union federation says while it hasn’t always agreed with the way De Lille dealt with the needs of the poor, it’s dissatisfied with the way the DA has dealt with her.

Cosatu’s Tony Ehrenreich said: “She sold her soul to the DA but to see how they’re treating her now is completely unacceptable. It just shows the white, racist cabal in the DA wants to control all the decision and use black leaders to try and catch votes to win elections.”

Meanwhile, African National Congress’ Yonela Diko says they will hold a press briefing on Wednesday to discuss their views on the issue.

“Whatever happens in the DA, that’s their matter. It has no bearing on the functioning of the council and city executive.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)