'Bus strike could jeopardise the industry’s future'
The bus strike has entered its fourth week, forcing millions of commuters to find alternative transport and spending large sums of money.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow says the ongoing bus strike could jeopardise the industry’s future.
The bus strike has entered its fourth week, forcing millions of commuters to find alternative transport and spending large sums of money.
Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the demands from workers have been too high to be accommodated by the industry.
“The demands by labour have been too high to be accommodate by the industry. Conceding to such demands would jeopardise the sustainability of bus companies across South Africa.”
Dyke-Beyer says over the past 10 years, the bus industry has increased wages by 9.22% on average per year.
She says these increases have consistently been the highest increases in the country for all categories of work.
“This is against a backdrop of stagnating economic growth in contrast to an average CPI over the last 10 years of 5.39% and an average annual increase of commuter subsidies of 5.19%. Therefore, they cannot maintain a practice of paying 59% more than the minimum rates agreed to by the unions.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Capitec Bank now the largest bank in SA, survey finds
-
Radebe: Nuclear build programme under review
-
Nene: Union wage demands puts SA's spending cuts at risk
-
SA farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog
-
Eskom board nominates three candidates for CEO position
-
Ethiopia is Africa's fastest-growing economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.