The bus strike has entered its fourth week, forcing millions of commuters to find alternative transport and spending large sums of money.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow says the ongoing bus strike could jeopardise the industry’s future.

The bus strike has entered its fourth week, forcing millions of commuters to find alternative transport and spending large sums of money.

Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the demands from workers have been too high to be accommodated by the industry.

“The demands by labour have been too high to be accommodate by the industry. Conceding to such demands would jeopardise the sustainability of bus companies across South Africa.”

Dyke-Beyer says over the past 10 years, the bus industry has increased wages by 9.22% on average per year.

She says these increases have consistently been the highest increases in the country for all categories of work.

“This is against a backdrop of stagnating economic growth in contrast to an average CPI over the last 10 years of 5.39% and an average annual increase of commuter subsidies of 5.19%. Therefore, they cannot maintain a practice of paying 59% more than the minimum rates agreed to by the unions.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)