ANCWL backs Manana’s former domestic worker
Catherine Wiro accused Manana of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways home at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has thrown its weight behind Mduduzi Manana's former domestic worker who accused him of assault and later withdrew the case.
The 43-year-old woman also accuses him of threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe because “he has connections everywhere”.
In a statement released on Monday night, the former minister said these claims were unfortunate and malicious.
He accused Wiro and her family of trying to extort him out of R100,000 but says he refused.
Meanwhile, the Young Communist League in Mpumalanga is calling on the ANC to act swiftly against Manana.
The League’s Tinyiko Ntini says: “It’s very disappointing to hear this about a comrade of his status, who represents a movement which governs this country.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
