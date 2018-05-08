71st edition of Cannes festival kicks off today

The world’s most popular film festival, which takes place annually, will see filmmakers from around the world descend on the south of France to show their latest works.

NEW YORK – The 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicks off today with a number of changes.

The world’s most popular film festival, which takes place annually, will see filmmakers from around the world descend on the south of France to show their latest works.

After last year allowing films from Netflix to compete for the prestigious Palme d’or, Cannes banned any films without theatrical distribution from being eligible, leading streaming giant Netflix to pull its films from the fest.

Selfies on the red carpet will also be banned and as a reflection of the current #MeToo Movement in the film industry, a sexual harassment hotline has been set up to help anyone in distress.

Another change implemented this year is that critics will no longer be seeing films before they premiere, but now at the same time, as a way for organisers to try minimise what they see as the negative impact social media can have on the buzz of a film at Cannes.

South Africa and Kenya both have films in competition for the Uncertain Regard portion of the fest, which is considered a showcase for emerging talent.