71st edition of Cannes festival kicks off today
The world’s most popular film festival, which takes place annually, will see filmmakers from around the world descend on the south of France to show their latest works.
NEW YORK – The 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicks off today with a number of changes.
The world’s most popular film festival, which takes place annually, will see filmmakers from around the world descend on the south of France to show their latest works.
After last year allowing films from Netflix to compete for the prestigious Palme d’or, Cannes banned any films without theatrical distribution from being eligible, leading streaming giant Netflix to pull its films from the fest.
Selfies on the red carpet will also be banned and as a reflection of the current #MeToo Movement in the film industry, a sexual harassment hotline has been set up to help anyone in distress.
Another change implemented this year is that critics will no longer be seeing films before they premiere, but now at the same time, as a way for organisers to try minimise what they see as the negative impact social media can have on the buzz of a film at Cannes.
South Africa and Kenya both have films in competition for the Uncertain Regard portion of the fest, which is considered a showcase for emerging talent.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Goddesses, angels and a pope rock Catholic-inspired Met Gala
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
Jackie Chan's daughter says she's homeless due to homophobic parents
-
[WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s friends share emotional tributes to late TV presenter
-
Childish Gambino’s raw & very political music video sets internet on fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.