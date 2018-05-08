Popular Topics
19 pupils suspended at WC school after brawl

At least 19 learners from the Hexvallei Secondary School were involved in the fight.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Several pupils at a Worcester high school have been suspended following a brawl.

At least 19 learners from the Hexvallei Secondary School were involved in the fight.

The Western Cape Education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “WCED officials are aware of the incident at Hexvallei Secondary School and we’re providing support to the school to address the violent conduct of the learners involved. The learners involved have been suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

