Woman's body found in open field in CT

CAPE TOWN - A body of an unidentified woman has been found on an open field in Delft, Cape Town.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified woman, whose body was found at about 5:45am on an open field on the corners of Leiden Avenue and Delft Main Road, is under investigation."

A murder case has been opened and the investigation continues.

