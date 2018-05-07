Woman's body found in open field in CT

Serbian police studying CCTV footage in George Darmanovic murder
Local
The unidentified body was found on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A body of an unidentified woman has been found on an open field in Delft, Cape Town.
The body was found on Monday morning.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified woman, whose body was found at about 5:45am on an open field on the corners of Leiden Avenue and Delft Main Road, is under investigation."
A murder case has been opened and the investigation continues.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
