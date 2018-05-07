Popular Topics
Woman dies in car accident on Beyers Naude Drive

It’s understood that the 25-year-old drove her car into a road sign in the early hours of Monday morning.

Woman dies after vehicle crashes into road sign. Picture: ER24
Woman dies after vehicle crashes into road sign. Picture: ER24
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has died in an accident on the Beyers Naude off-ramp on the N1 highway.

It’s understood that the 25-year-old drove her car into a road sign in the early hours of Monday morning.

She was declared dead on the scene.

ER24'S Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics found the body of a woman trapped in the wreckage.”

