Woman dies in car accident on Beyers Naude Drive

It’s understood that the 25-year-old drove her car into a road sign in the early hours of Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman has died in an accident on the Beyers Naude off-ramp on the N1 highway.
She was declared dead on the scene.
ER24'S Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics found the body of a woman trapped in the wreckage.”
