Wits urges students to lodge formal complaints on campus safety concerns

This follows a social media post from a student, warning students not to walk alone around campus.

Wits University Senate House. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Wits University Senate House. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University says it's concerned that students do not lodge any formal complaints about safety issues on campus or in surrounding areas directly to the institution.

This follows a social media post from a student. The student warns others not to walk alone around campus, saying there's a human trafficking syndicate underway.

The university’s Buhle Zuma says the institution has placed measures in place to ensure that students feel safe around their campuses.

This includes various projects to reduce crime and help students feel safe; one being a collaborative with the Braamfontein management district and the South African Police Service.

She says students need to formally report crime or safety issues at the institution so that it can assist them.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

