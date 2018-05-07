Wits urges students to lodge formal complaints on campus safety concerns
This follows a social media post from a student, warning students not to walk alone around campus.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University says it's concerned that students do not lodge any formal complaints about safety issues on campus or in surrounding areas directly to the institution.
This follows a social media post from a student. The student warns others not to walk alone around campus, saying there's a human trafficking syndicate underway.
The university’s Buhle Zuma says the institution has placed measures in place to ensure that students feel safe around their campuses.
This includes various projects to reduce crime and help students feel safe; one being a collaborative with the Braamfontein management district and the South African Police Service.
She says students need to formally report crime or safety issues at the institution so that it can assist them.
Students please refrain from walking alone from campus to campus around Parktown or always opt to utilize bus services. There is a human trafficking syndicate underway. pic.twitter.com/DejMKdGcts— Wits Junction (@WitsJunctionRes) May 3, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fate
-
112 municipalities have unfunded budgets - Nene
-
De Lille to file criminal charges against 2 DA members over fake audit report
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.