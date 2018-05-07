Popular Topics
Will teachers be on duty when Zim schools reopen tomorrow?

Education Minister Paul Mavhima has said teachers who don’t report for duty will face disciplinary measures.

Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe's schools are due to reopen on Tuesday for the winter term but it's still not clear whether teachers will be on duty when children arrive.

Teachers' unions say no agreement has been reached on improving their conditions of service and they're urging members to brace for a showdown with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

The Federation of Zimbabwe Educators’ Union says there’s no salary deal. It’s urged its members to “remain vigilant and ready for combat.”

This is fighting talk from teachers, who have been warned not to go on strike when schools reopen on Tuesday after a month-long break.

Education Minister Paul Mavhima has said teachers who don’t report for duty will face disciplinary measures.

Last month thousands of nurses who went on strike were sacked.

Another meeting is due to take place on Monday between teachers' unions and the government.

