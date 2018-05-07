Will teachers be on duty when Zim schools reopen tomorrow?
Education Minister Paul Mavhima has said teachers who don’t report for duty will face disciplinary measures.
HARARE - Zimbabwe's schools are due to reopen on Tuesday for the winter term but it's still not clear whether teachers will be on duty when children arrive.
Teachers' unions say no agreement has been reached on improving their conditions of service and they're urging members to brace for a showdown with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.
The Federation of Zimbabwe Educators’ Union says there’s no salary deal. It’s urged its members to “remain vigilant and ready for combat.”
This is fighting talk from teachers, who have been warned not to go on strike when schools reopen on Tuesday after a month-long break.
Education Minister Paul Mavhima has said teachers who don’t report for duty will face disciplinary measures.
Last month thousands of nurses who went on strike were sacked.
Another meeting is due to take place on Monday between teachers' unions and the government.
Popular in Africa
-
Malema to become member of Pan African Parliament
-
At least 45 dead in attack on Nigerian village, police say
-
Mnangagwa allies, ministers lose in Zimbabwe ruling party primaries
-
Morocco is building a solar farm as big as Paris in the Sahara Desert
-
Mohieddin, last member of Egypt's Revolutionary Command Council, dies at 95
-
Zim Health Minister clarifies conditions of dagga production
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.