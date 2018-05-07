WC govt welcomes plans to raise Clanwilliam Dam wall
Provincial local government MEC Anton Bredell says once the project is complete, the capacity of the dam is expected to double.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Local Government Department has welcomed plans to raise the Clanwilliam Dam wall.
The announcement was made by Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti over the weekend.
Provincial local government MEC Anton Bredell and Nkwinti visited the dam on Saturday.
Bredell says the plan entails raising the dam wall by 13 metres.
He says once the project is complete, the capacity of the dam is expected to double.
“We’re very excited about the plans and look forward to working with our national government counterparts. We urge the public to continue to save water. The drought is by no means broken yet, but at least the long-term plans are starting to be implemented.”
Meanwhile, the province's average dam levels stand at just over 16%.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
