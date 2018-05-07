State capture inquiry ready to zoom in on Transnet

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says it's time to turn their attention on Transnet but permission must be obtained from the Speaker first.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee has asked Speaker Baleka Mbete to allow it to continue with its inquiry into state capture at parastatals and turn its focus to Transnet.

Just a day after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan slammed the Transnet board before the committee for deliberately failing to act against executives fingered in a multi-million rand forensic report, the chairperson and two others resigned.

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says despite the resignations, they still owe the committee explanations for their actions.

Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee spent months investigating maladministration claims at Eskom and it's in the process of compiling a draft report.

Rantho says it's time to turn their attention on Transnet but permission must be obtained from the Speaker first.

“Now that there's a judicial commission of inquiry, what do we do as a committee? If Parliament allows us to continue with the inquiry, we will continue.”

Rantho says the speaker has also been asked to decide what to do about witnesses who refused to appear before the inquiry during its probe into Eskom, including the Gupta brothers and the former president's son Duduzane Zuma.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)