Sport transformation report reveals improved black representation in leadership

The Eminent Persons Group on Transformation in Sport has handed over the report to Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa.

PRETORIA - The latest report on transformation in sport has revealed improved black representation at both management and leadership level, as well as on the sports field.

The report looks at transformation targets set by the various sporting federations and whether they’ve been met.

Xasa says the study considered transformation at the level of management and leadership.

“The report shows that more than half or 60% of the federations audited have elected black presidents into positions, whereas almost 0% have reported the election of boards that are 50% black.”

The minister says that several sporting federations are making steady progress to transform.

“Year-on-year change in the black graphic profile of senior representative teams demonstrate the progress made over a short period. The cricket percentage black profile has improved from 45% to 60%, whereas rugby has moved from 34% to 42% and netball from 37% to 46%.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)