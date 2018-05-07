Sibanye-Stillwater's US shares fall in pre-market trade - report

Reuters is now reporting a 6.1% drop in the share price just hours after operations resumed at the West Rand mine.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater' s US shares have reportedly fallen in pre-market trade after the announcement that blasting operations have resumed.

Seven miners were killed following seismic events at the mine's Masakhane shaft last week.

Six of their colleagues survived the tragedy.

