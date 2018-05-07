Serbian police studying CCTV footage in George Darmanovic murder

Darmanovic was shot twice in the back of the head in New Belgrade on Sunday by two men on a motorcycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Serbian police are investigating the murder of South African intelligence contract agent George Darmanovic in a hit in Belgrade.

Darmanovic, who is thought to have held dual Montenegrin and South African citizenship, was shot twice in the back of the head in New Belgrade on Sunday by two men on a motorcycle.

Serbian police are studying CCTV footage of the shooting which occurred outside a courthouse. However, the footage is unclear.

Serbian journalist Miloš Lazić says it was undoubtedly a professional hit.

“It looks like a professional hit because he was shot with two bullets on the back of his head by two suspects and they were both wearing helmets."

Lazic says police found Darmanovich’s Montenegran ID and €50 in his pocket.

South African officials are yet to comment on the incident and the motive for the murder remains unclear.