Sentencing of Zarah Hector's killers postponed to July

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings against Zarah Hector's killers have been postponed until July.

Renaldo van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday after their conviction last week.

The two men were arrested shortly after the 33-year-old mother from Kuils River's body was found wrapped in plastic in bushes on a farm near Paarl in March 2016.

The defence requested Monday's postponement to obtain pre-sentencing reports from social workers assessing the convicted killers.

Van Rooyen and Ebrahim remain in custody with proceedings set to continue on 2 July.

The court has found they bludgeoned the mother of two with a hammer. The attack's believed to have taken place at Van Rooyen's home in Sarepta in Kuils River.

After disposing of her body, the convicted killers tried to sell the car the victim was last seen driving but they were unsuccessful.

The BMW Z3 was later found abandoned in Salt River shortly after Hector was reported missing.

