Search for missing Norwegian student called off
Marie Ostbo was last seen walking on the beach after leaving a restaurant with a group of people on 19 April.
CAPE TOWN - Police have called off the search for a Norwegian student who went missing in Sedgefield nearly three weeks ago.
Marie Ostbo was last seen walking on the beach after leaving a restaurant with a group of people on 19 April.
The 21-year-old was with a group of international students as part of a tour of the garden route.
Shortly after she was reported missing, a massive search operation was launched, and officers found her cellphone, hat and shoes on the beach.
The police's Malcolm Poje said: “The search for the 21-year-old Norwegian student has been called off. This is based on the fact that after an extensive search by members of various organisations who had assisted the police service, no trace was found of the missing woman.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[LISTEN] 'I consider myself 100% white privileged'
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fate
-
Police comb scene of Rosebank elderly couple’s murder
-
No explanation for withdrawal of assault case against Manana
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign
-
KPMG rethinking its future in South Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.