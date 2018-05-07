Popular Topics
Search for missing Norwegian student called off

Marie Ostbo was last seen walking on the beach after leaving a restaurant with a group of people on 19 April.

Marie Ostbo. Picture: Facebook
Marie Ostbo. Picture: Facebook
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have called off the search for a Norwegian student who went missing in Sedgefield nearly three weeks ago.

Marie Ostbo was last seen walking on the beach after leaving a restaurant with a group of people on 19 April.

The 21-year-old was with a group of international students as part of a tour of the garden route.

Shortly after she was reported missing, a massive search operation was launched, and officers found her cellphone, hat and shoes on the beach.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “The search for the 21-year-old Norwegian student has been called off. This is based on the fact that after an extensive search by members of various organisations who had assisted the police service, no trace was found of the missing woman.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

