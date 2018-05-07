SA hooker Marx doubtful for England tests
South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx will arrive back home on Tuesday for scans on a groin injury that threatens to rule him out of next month’s three-test series against England.
Marx was hurt during the Lions’ 28-19 away loss to the Wellington Hurricanes in the Super Rugby competition on Saturday.
He left New Zealand on Monday and will miss the game against the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday, the Lions said.
Marx’s performances in 2017 for the Springboks and the Johannesburg-based Lions, who were Super Rugby runners-up, led to him being named SA Rugby’s Player of the Year.
