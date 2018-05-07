SA authorities not commenting on George Darmanovich’s death
Darmanovich, a key figure in the local underworld, was shot by two men on a motorbike outside a court in New Belgrade on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The underworld and local intelligence community is reeling on Monday morning following a shock hit on State Security agent George Darmanovich in Serbia.
Darmanovich was shot by two men on a motorbike outside a court in New Belgrade on Sunday.
He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died.
Known as "The Butcher" or "The Devil" to his associates in the underworld and in intelligence circles, Darmanovich was a key player and was incredibly well connected, despite living in Serbia for the past four years.
He featured in Jacques Pauw's book The President's Keepers and a voice recording of a discussion he had with Cape Town security kingpin Nafiz Modack was used in his recent bail application.
The Intelligence community and underworld is reeling this morning following yesterday’s shock hit on contract agent George #Darmanovic in Belgrade in Serbia. pic.twitter.com/VFagInnSKH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018
#Darmanovic was a State Security Agency contract agent, as confirmed by this official SAPS letter in August last year. But local officials are reluctant to react to his death. pic.twitter.com/g8XCcU41lp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018
No South African authorities are commenting on Darmanovich's death - International Relations, State Security and the police say they can't confirm the incident at this stage but Serbian media have published details of the hit.
An official police document in EWN's possession shows that he was working for State Security as a contract agent at least up until August last year.
