Russia's Putin sworn in for another 6 years in office
Putin was inaugurated for his fourth term as president two months after more than 70% of voters backed him in a presidential election in which he had no serious challengers.
MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin was sworn in for another six years as Russian president on Monday.
Standing in the Grand Kremlin Palace’s ornately-decorated Andreyevsky Hall with his hand on a gold-embossed copy of the constitution, Putin swore to serve the Russian people, safeguard their rights and freedoms, and defend Russian sovereignty.
Putin was inaugurated for his fourth term as president two months after more than 70% of voters backed him in a presidential election in which he had no serious challengers.
His most dangerous opponent, Alexei Navalny, was barred from running in that vote and on Saturday Navalny and hundreds of his supporters were detained by police while protesting over Putin’s new term under the slogan: “Putin is not our tsar.”
Putin, who is 65, embarks on his fourth term in office buoyed by widespread popular support but weighed down by a costly confrontation with the West, a fragile economy and uncertainty about what happens when his term ends.
The Russian constitution bars him from running again when his new terms ends in 2024.
Popular in World
-
Man mauled to death while trying to take selfie with bear
-
[WATCH] Woman charged with DUI that killed 3 teens
-
Israeli minister threatens Assad over any Iranian attacks from Syria
-
Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in Serbia
-
Inside a volcanic eruption
-
Sibanye-Stillwater's US shares fall in pre-market trade - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.