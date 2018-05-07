Ramaphosa to face MPs in Q&A session in Parliament tomorrow
It will be Cyril Ramaphosa’s second oral reply session in the House since his election as president in February.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions from members of Parliament in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.
It will be Ramaphosa’s second oral reply session in the House since his election as president in February.
MPs have to submit their questions in writing 16 days in advance but are allowed four follow-up queries for each of the six questions Ramaphosa must answer.
Will President Ramaphosa appoint a commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of “dysfunction, malfeasance, corruption and gross abuse of public resources” by the police’s Crime Intelligence division and the State Security Agency?
That’s one of the questions Ramaphosa will be answering in the National Assembly, posed by Congress of the People.
Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance have questions about the four special envoys Ramaphosa appointed to meet with potential investors in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas to try and attract $100 million in new investment.
Other questions deal with jobs and inequality and whether the Competition Commission’s approving of certain mergers and acquisitions is harming small businesses.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
