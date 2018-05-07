Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fate
It’s unclear if a special NEC meeting will be convened to take a final decision on recalling the embattled premier and who will replace him in that event.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a meeting of the African National Congress (ANC)'s top six leadership which is expected to discuss the fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
It follows Thursday’s meeting with Mahumapelo in which he was asked to step down.
Mahumapelo has disregarded the request and continues in his role as premier.
Some of the questions the ANC’s top six are deliberating on at Luthuli House on Monday include how should the ANC respond to the defiance by Mahumapelo to a request to step down, and what should the party’s top leadership do next?
It’s unclear if a special NEC meeting will be convened to take a final decision on recalling the embattled premier and who will replace him in that event.
The Mahumapelo impasse is not the only matter up for discussion.
As the leaders meet, a group from the Eastern Cape has petitioned them to remove the ANC leadership elected there last year.
The officials are likely to respond to the group sometime on Monday.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign
-
ANC EC branches want demands met, make threats over 2019 elections
-
Magashule: ANC will resolve EC leadership dispute
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered
-
[ANALYSIS] Gauteng ANC marshals its 471 branches to prepare for 2019 election
-
Hawks confirm probe into Supra Mahumapelo ‘assassination plot’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.