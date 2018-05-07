Popular Topics
PSL gives Sundowns green light to face Barcelona

In a statement, the league said the request from Sundowns was of extraordinary nature, and forms part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations.

FILE: Chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League, Irvin Khoza speaking at the PSL Headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg on 23 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has granted league champions Mamelodi Sundowns permission to play against Spanish giants Barcelona in a friendly match at the FNB Stadium on 16 May.

In a statement, the league said the request from Sundowns was of extraordinary nature, and forms part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations.

“The Premier Soccer League received a request from Mamelodi Sundowns to play an international friendly match against FC Barcelona. The match has been arranged to form part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations.

“The league has always followed the same approach in respect of friendly matches, in particular when these will (or might) impact the league or cup competitions.”

The league also confirmed that the match had the support of its sponsors.

“Moreover, it had both direct support both of sponsors Nedbank and government in light of the nature and importance of the event and the part football plays in bringing South Africans together.

“The executive committee of the league granted the requested subject to compliance with all of the relevant requirements of CAF and Fifa and also on the express basis that Mamelodi Sundowns will comply fully with every requirement of SASREA.”

