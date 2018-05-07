Protests erupt in Protea Glen over housing

The land occupiers clashed with police on Sunday after they tried to erect shacks on a vacant plot.

JOHANNESBURG - Protests have erupted in Protea Glen on Monday morning where the community is blocking a group from occupying land illegally.

They claim to have the permission of the landowners to build on the plot but residents from nearby houses won't allow it.

The police's Kay Makhubele says that several roads have been affected by this morning's demonstrations.

"They don't want anyone to come to their area and erect shacks on the open space. They are tired of people who are coming to their area and occupying spaces."

#ProteaGlen Residents are refusing to allow any land grabs to happen next to their houses. They say this will devalue their homes which they work hard to pay off. TH pic.twitter.com/DoGRnxnCFi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2018

The Gauteng Human Settlements Department says that the wave of people trying to occupy land illegally is not helping the delivery of housing by government.

Pople in various parts of the province have in recent months tried to erect structures on plots of land, saying that they're tired of waiting for government to make good on its promise to build homes for the poor.

Just this weekend, residents in Protea Glen vowed to continue their attempts to occupy land in the area even after police tore down their shacks.

The department's Keith Khoza says that they will support the City of Joburg in its attempts to resolve the issues raised by the community.

"We will support the city in ensuring that the land is utilised for the purpose that it has been secured for."