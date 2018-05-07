Popular Topics
Protea Glen residents vow to continue protesting

The community and unlawful squatters have been clashing in the area over the past week with residents insisting they're merely protecting their properties.

Residents of Protea Glen have shut down their community, protesting against illegal land invaders who they say will devalue their properties and endanger their children. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Residents of Protea Glen have shut down their community, protesting against illegal land invaders who they say will devalue their properties and endanger their children. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Protea Glen residents have vowed to continue with their protests if police fail to deal with illegal land grabbers.

The community and unlawful squatters have been clashing in the area over the past week with residents insisting they're merely protecting their properties.

Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa visited Protea Glen last week to calm tensions, but conflict flared once again on Monday.

Several protesters were injured during running battles with police on Monday afternoon.

Councillor Elliot Sithole says this protest against illegal land occupants is showing results and now it’s up to the police to keep them away from vacant land near homes.

“I’ve already told them that their actions today have worked because it has also made the president of this country aware.”

He says a court interdict against the illegal occupants would go a long way.

“The legal people will explain to us tomorrow what it [the interdict] entails and how it’s going to prevent them from land grabbing.”

The situation is now calm in the area after Sithole appealed to residents for tolerance.

He has, however, warned the police to not provoke residents by using force, saying they are merely trying to protect their properties.

WATCH: Protea Glen residents to apply for an interdict against land grabbers

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

