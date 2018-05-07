Protea Glen residents call on Mashaba to intervene in land invasion protest
The community has been demonstrating since early Monday morning with several people being injured in clashes with officers.
JOHANNESBURG - Tensions remain high in Protea Glen following a day of running battles between residents and police.
The community has been demonstrating since early this morning with several people being injured in clashes with officers.
WATCH: Protests flare as Glen Ridge community stands firm
Residents say they're angry over the City of Johannesburg’s failure to deal effectively with illegal land grabbers.
Nicholas Thipe says Protea Glen residents want to stop land grabbers from occupying land next to their homes. He says police should be fighting the illegal squatters and not the residents.
“It’s very important that they interact with people and get the leaders when they come to a scene. Don’t just start with rubber bullets and teargas.”
He’s called on city Mayor Herman Mashaba to visit the community and address their concerns.
“You can leave the office. In the office, there’s a lot of administration that you can deploy in an emergency. You leave your office and come with your blue lights to address the community.”
Thipe says community leaders are planning to file an interdict against the illegal land invaders to secure protection from the courts.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting into Mahumapelo’s fate
-
112 municipalities have unfunded budgets - Nene
-
De Lille to file criminal charges against 2 DA members over fake audit report
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Mahumapelo clings to power despite Ramaphosa's request to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.