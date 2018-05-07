Protea Glen residents call on Mashaba to intervene in land invasion protest

The community has been demonstrating since early Monday morning with several people being injured in clashes with officers.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions remain high in Protea Glen following a day of running battles between residents and police.

The community has been demonstrating since early this morning with several people being injured in clashes with officers.

Residents say they're angry over the City of Johannesburg’s failure to deal effectively with illegal land grabbers.

Nicholas Thipe says Protea Glen residents want to stop land grabbers from occupying land next to their homes. He says police should be fighting the illegal squatters and not the residents.

“It’s very important that they interact with people and get the leaders when they come to a scene. Don’t just start with rubber bullets and teargas.”

He’s called on city Mayor Herman Mashaba to visit the community and address their concerns.

“You can leave the office. In the office, there’s a lot of administration that you can deploy in an emergency. You leave your office and come with your blue lights to address the community.”

Thipe says community leaders are planning to file an interdict against the illegal land invaders to secure protection from the courts.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)