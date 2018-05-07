Popular Topics
Probe launched after 8 killed in Khayelitsha shack fire

Eight people, including four children, have died in the fire at the informal settlement on Monday morning.

FILE: The remains of a shack after a fire. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - An investigation is underway into a deadly fire in Khayelitsha.

Eight people, including four children, died in the fire at the informal settlement on Monday morning.

Four shacks were destroyed.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne says officials are on scene.

“Eight persons sustained fatal burns. Two adult females, two adult males, three male minors and one female minor died. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

