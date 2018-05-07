Police investigate cause of death of Mamelodi girl, Katlego Joja (10)

Police say that community members found her body floating in the Moretele River on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mamelodi are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Katlego Joja was autistic and last seen at her home in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Johannes Maheso says the cause of death is still unclear.

“The body was positively identified by the family. Further details will be communicated.”