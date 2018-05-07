Popular Topics
Police investigate arson after deadly Khayelitsha shack fire

A family of eight, including five children, were killed.

FILE: Remains of a mattress following a shack fire. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Remains of a mattress following a shack fire. Picture: EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating arson following a deadly shack fire in Khayelitsha. A family of eight, including five children, were killed.

Firefighters were called out to the Taiwan Informal Settlement shortly after 1am on Monday. At least four homes were destroyed.

Social Development MEC spokesperson Sihle Ngobese said: “Trauma counselling was offered to the family. Our teams have compiled the necessary information to assist the family in accessing social relief distress grants and burial assistance from Sassa. We’re concerned about allegations from community members of this being a suspected arson attack.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

