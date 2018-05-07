Police comb scene of Rosebank elderly couple’s murder

Indian court moves rape & murder trial of girl out of Kashmir
The 84-year-old Rosalie Bloch and her 94-year-old husband, Aubrey Jackson, were killed in their home in Rosebank over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Police are following up all leads to find the people who killed an elderly couple in Rosebank.
Police say crime experts are currently combing the scene for clues.
Police have opened a murder investigation and no arrests have been made.
Western Cape police say after responding to calls, they found the couple tied up in their house.
