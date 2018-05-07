Outsourced Prasa workers occupy Park Station in JHB over contracts

Workers are demanding that management make good on their promise to ensure they are insourced.

JOHANNESBURG - Outsourced workers are occupying Prasa offices at Park Station in Johannesburg.

Mametlwe Sebei, from the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa, says workers’ salaries have not been paid in months.

“These workers have been subjected to short-term contracts which are renewed on a monthly basis.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)