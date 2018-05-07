Opposition parties slam City of CT’s proposed water tariff increase

According to the city's draft budget, the tariff for those who use below six kilolitres per month will increase by 55.16%.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have strongly criticised the City of Cape Town's massive proposed water tariff increase for low-end consumers.

The African National Congres s’ Yonela Diko said: “The knee-jerk reaction of the city is to always raise tariffs. It makes no sense to us. It’s like this tariff is used by them to really generate unspeakable amounts of money and punish residents.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Melikhaya Xego says they're concerned that the increase will affect residents.

“We are grossly opposed to it. But now recently they are coming up with models that will affect everyone. It’s an issue we have a very serious problem with.”

Tony Ehrenreich, from the Congress of South African Trade Unions, says the city is misleading residents and have been dishonest.

“The city has been misleading the people of Cape Town and they’ve acted dishonestly with this matter. Cosatu is reporting this to the National Treasury and the Minister of Cooperative Governance.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)